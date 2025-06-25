/Elon Musk’s SpaceX to face legal troubles? Mexican president threatens to sue US company over rocket debris

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday (Jun 25) threatened to take legal action against Elon Musk’s SpaceX over falling debris and contamination from rocket launches across the border in the United States. During a press conference, Sheinbaum told reporters that the Mexican government was studying which international laws were being violated by the space company to file “the necessary lawsuits” as “there is indeed contamination”.

On several occasions, SpaceX rocket explosions have resulted in debris washing up on Mexican beaches. Last week, a SpaceX Starship rocket exploded during a routine ground test at the Starbase headquarters in southern Texas, close to the Mexican border. Following the blast, a large fireball was seen erupting into the air, suggesting a setback to Musk’s dream of sending humans to Mars.

Weeks before, debris from SpaceX’s Starship test flight reportedly washed up along the beaches in northern Mexico and parts of southern Texas, sparking concern among environmental groups. The debris included fragments of aluminium, plastic shards and several large tanks, said Conibio Global AC, a nonprofit environmental organisation.

Sheinbaum added that Mexican officials are carrying out a “comprehensive review” of the environmental impacts of rocket launches in the bordering state of Tamaulipas.

In early May, the US Federal Aviation Administration approved an increase in the annual for rocket launches for Musk’s space company from five to 25. It said that the increased frequency would not impact the environment adversely. The decision came despite conservative groups warning that the expansion could endanger sea turtles and shorebirds.