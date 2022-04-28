Elon Musk: For Twitter to gain trust, it must be politically neutral

Just days after criticising social media giant Twitter of being pro-left, billionaire Elon Musk has said that in order to gain trust, Twitter must be 'politically neutral'. He further said that being politically neutral meant upsetting the far right and the far left equally.

"For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally," he tweeted.

Elon Musk is in the process of acquiring Twitter. He has made an offer of USD 44 billion. Twitter has already made an agreement with Musk but the acquisition process is likely to take six months.

Elon Musk, already a prolific tweeter, has made news for almost all of his tweets after he made his plans to buy Twitter public.

He also made a tweet on how Truth Social, a social media platform launched by former US President Donald Trump, was doing better than Twitter and TikTok on the App Store. Donald Trump was booted from Twitter after January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill violence.

However, Musk's tweets have resulted in backlash against Twitter's employees as well. Prominent among them is Vijaya Gadde.

Gadde is 'Legal, Policy and Trust Lead' at Twitter. She has made announcement of permanent suspension of Donald Trump's Twitter account in 2021.

After Elon Musk's latest tweet disapproving Gadde, she was at receiving end of massive trolling that had racist overtones.