The Egyptian Ambassador to India Kamel Galal has said that his country "will give all assistance'" to India over any evacuation of Indians from Israel from the Eilat-Taba border crossing.The border crossing also known as the Menachem Begin Crossing is a land border crossing between Eilat, Israel, and Taba, Egypt and is one of the way to exit Israel. Another way is by Allenby Bridge/King Hussein Bridge to Jordan. In both the cases Indians have toapply for eVisas for the respective countries.



Speaking at an ORF event in Delhi, the Ambassador Kamel Galal pointed out that the Indianembassy in Cairo "must be in touch" with Egyptian Foreign ministry over any plans. Approximately 25000-30000 Indian nationals are believed to be in Israel, and just last week the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv issued an advisory asking Indians to remain "vigilant" and follow local security protocols as the West Asia conflict widens. On Wednesday, the Indian embassy issued a new advisory asking Indians to register with the embassy, and suggesting them to avail the land border crossing option, in case they plan to leave the country.



Meanwhile as India, Egypt firm up ties, the Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty is all set to visit Delhi next week. Terming the ties between the 2 countries historic, Egypt Ambassador said that among the many areas of focus defence is a "low hanging fruit". He said, "joint production, this is the opportunity, our defence attaches plan to discuss with Indian counterparts, Indian companies, that we can have joint programs of joint production".



In September 2022, during Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Cairo, India and Egypt signed an MoU to enhance defence cooperation that focuses on joint military exercises, training, co-production, and equipment maintenance. Indian and Egyptian special forces conducted their first joint drill, Exercise Cyclone, in Rajasthan in January 2023, aimed at counter-terrorism operations. Indian Navy’s INS Kochi participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with Egyptian Navy ships in June 2022.



Last few years have seen a number of high level visits. PM Modi visited the country in June 2023, the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1997. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at India’s 2023 Republic Day. It was during Sisi's 2023 visit that bilateral relationship was elevated to a “Strategic Partnership,” focusing on political, defense, economic, scientific, and cultural cooperation.

