The Taliban regime has turned norms around for girls ever since they came to power in August 2021. Education for girls in Afghanistan has been a tall ask. And now, as the nationwide university entrance exam results are announced, thousands of girls are pinning their hopes on change, wishing for laws to be changed in their favour.

Women in Afghanistan have been fighting for their freedom and rights. Speaking to news outlet TOLOnews, Nabina said, “To improve our economic, political, and social conditions, we need educated girls so we can rescue ourselves from these political crises. Therefore, we urge the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to reopen the schools for us as soon as possible.”

Just like education is available and accessible to boys, girls are waiting to go back to school and university and live their dreams. Sophia, who is a teacher, said: “The continued closure of schools has had a very negative impact on students. Each girl who finishes sixth grade returns home in sorrow and despair because she no longer has hope of returning to school.”

Women's rights have been heavily targeted, be it education or even freedom of speech, among others. Four years and girls have not seen the sight of schools. Abiding by the norms and restrictions in place, Beheshta, a student, said, “It’s been nearly four years since we’ve been out of school. If schools were open and we had been allowed to take the Kankor exam, our results would have been announced yesterday, and I could have studied in my favourite field, journalism, and become a successful journalist. But we were not allowed to study.”