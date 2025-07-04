/Russia becomes the 1st country to recognise Taliban government

Russia becomes the first country to recognise the Taliban government. This comes four years after the capital Kabul fell to the Taliban regime.
Russia becomes the first country to recognise the Taliban government. This comes four years after the capital Kabul fell to the Taliban regime. On Thursday (July 3), the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Zhirnov, called on IEA-Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. During their meeting, he conveyed that the government officially recognises the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “We believe that the act of official recognition of the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will give impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation between our countries in various fields."