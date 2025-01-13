An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck Japan's southwestern region late on Monday (Jan 13), prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami advisory for waves up to one metre following the earthquake off the Miyazaki prefecture in the Kyushu region at around 9.19 pm local time.

The agency said, "Tsunami can strike repeatedly. Please do not enter the sea or go near coastal areas."

Earthquake estimate revised

Earlier, the US Geological Survey (USGS), revised its earthquake estimate down from 6.9 magnitude, saying that there was no tsunami threat from this quake.

However, the JMA said that two small tsunamis of around 20 centimetres were detected at two ports in Kyushu.

No immediate injuries reported

Local media reported no immediate injuries, with live television feeds from the region on NHK showing no visible damage as well as calm seas, vessels operating and traffic running normally.



Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries.

A look at major quakes in 2024

Monday's quake in Japan came months after powerful twin earthquakes hit Japan on August 8, 2024. The USGS said 6.9 magnitude quake was followed by a 7.1 tremor



On January 1 last year, a powerful earthquake hit Suzu, Wajima and surrounding areas, killing over 300 people, and damaging more than 83,000 homes.

(With inputs from agencies)