E. Jean Carroll trial temporarily halted due to Trump lawyer’s Covid exposure

The defamation trial filed by E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump faced a setback on Monday (Jan 22) as a juror and one of Trump's lawyers reported feeling unwell, prompting US District Judge Lewis Kaplan to postpone the proceedings for at least one day.

The trial delay was attributed to health concerns raised by a juror who reported feeling unwell on the way to the court. The individual was sent home and advised to undergo a COVID-19 test, as reported by The Hill.

Additionally, Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, mentioned feeling unwell and having recent exposure to COVID-19 after a dinner with her parents. Despite negative COVID-19 tests for both Habba and fellow Trump attorney Michael Madaio, the judge opted to prioritise caution.

Trial details

E. Jean Carroll is pursuing over $10 million in defamation damages against Trump for refuting her allegations of sexual assault in the 1990s. While Trump has been previously found liable, the ongoing trial aims to determine the extent of damages. Trump, briefly present in the courtroom with Habba, opted not to wear a mask.

Although Habba signalled Trump's readiness to testify on Monday, logistical challenges arose as Trump expressed a desire to be in New Hampshire for the state's primary. Habba proposed Trump's testimony after the primary on Wednesday. Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, urged the court to proceed if the juror's illness persists.

Judge Kaplan conveyed confidence in the court's ability to manage the situation, highlighting their successful navigation through trials during pandemic lockdowns. Despite the delay, Kaplan asserted that the court would overcome the current challenge.

Following the trial adjournment, Trump used Truth Social to disparage Carroll and dismissed the trial as a "witch hunt," showing his stance on the ongoing legal proceedings.