Dubai to allow foreign visitors to enter the country from July 7

Dubai announced on Sunday that it will allow foreign visitors to enter the country from July 7, while foreigners with residency visas will be able to enter from June 22, the Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

"Dubai to welcome tourists from July 7," the emirate's media centre said, quoting the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

It also gave a list of protocols for travellers entering the Gulf emirate.

"Travellers must stringently comply with preventive measures and safety procedures put in place by Dubai and destination countries," the report said.

Tourists are "required to present recent COVID-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at Dubai airports" it said, with those testing positive to observe a 14-day isolation.

A test for coronavirus is mandatory and should done 96 hours before travelling to Dubai, the report said.

Visitors are also required to have international health insurance and download a special phone application that lists their details, as well as fill a special "health declaration form", it added.

Dubai also announced that citizens and residents would be allowed to travel abroad from Tuesday.

