Dubai govt first in world to turn 100% paperless, says Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan

Establishing itself as a leading digital capital, Dubai has become the world’s first paperless government, announced Emirate's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The emirate has achieved the objectives of the ‘Dubai Paperless Strategy’, which was launched in 2018, added Sheikh Hamdan.

Also Read: Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to make historic visit to UAE, will discuss economic and regional issues

Across the whole government, Dubai has saved around 1.3 billion Dirham (USD 350 million) and 14-million-man hours due to this initiative.

.@HamdanMohammed announces that the emirate has achieved the objectives of the Dubai Paperless Strategy launched in 2018 to establish itself as a leading digital capital and become the world’s first paperless government.https://t.co/nTvjs99eMh pic.twitter.com/ObiMTyEqRl — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 11, 2021 ×

In a statement on Saturday, the emirate's crown prince, said, "The achievement of this target marks the beginning of a new stage in Dubai's journey to digitise life in all its aspects a journey rooted in innovation, creativity and a focus on the future."

With the help of this initiative, collaboration and integration among participating entities enabled the automation of processes and services provided to customers, cutting paper consumption by over 336 million papers.

Also Read: Software flaw 'Log4Shell' may be worst computer vulnerability in a decade

“All internal and external transactions and procedures in the Government of Dubai are now 100% digital and managed from a comprehensive digital government services platforms,” said Hamad Al Mansoori, Director General, Digital Dubai.

The Dubai Paperless Strategy was implemented in five consecutive phases. In each phase, a different group of Dubai Government entities were turned paperless. At the end, the strategy was fully implemented in all 45 government entities in the emirate. These entities offer more than 1,800 digital services and over 10,500 key transactions.

(With inputs from agencies)