Dubai airport flights delayed, cancelled and diverted due to heavy rain

Dubai International, one of the world's busiest airports, cancelled, diverted and delayed flights on Saturday due to heavy rain and flooding, Dubai Airports said.

Update: Operations at DXB are still affected due to heavy rain and flooding this morning. Flight delays are likely to continue throughout the day. Some flights have been cancelled or diverted to DWC. Check your flight status on https://t.co/7DoBPjBtrz or your airline’s website — Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) January 11, 2020 ×

Flights are likely to be delayed throughout the day and some have been cancelled or diverted to nearby Al Maktoum airport, state-owned Dubai Airports said on Twitter.

Video footage and images posted on social media showed part of the airport's runway area submerged underwater. But could not immediately be verified.

Dubai airport is the base of airlines Emirates and flydubai.

Heavy rainfall has caused disruptions to several flights departing from or arriving at @DXB today. Customers are requested to check their flight status on https://t.co/CE4AwEsjj5 for the latest information regarding their flights. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. — Emirates Airline (@emirates) January 11, 2020 ×

Emirates said several flights to and from Dubai had been delayed. Flydubai said its flights were also delayed, while some had been diverted.