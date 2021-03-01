Drone and artillery operation conducted against Saudi Arabia, say Yemen's Houthi rebels

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the missile and drone strikes that targeted Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Watch:

The Saudi-led coalition said it had thwarted the Iran-backed rebels attack. Houthi spokesman said it had deployed ballistic missile and nine drones in the Saudi capital and six drones at military sites in Abha and Khamis Mushait.

"With the help of God almighty, the drone and artillery forces have conducted a joint military operation against Saudi Arabia. The operation, called 'the fifth balanced deterrence', was conducted by a Zulfiqar ballistic missile and 15 drones, 9 of which are Samad 3 drones that hit sensitive targets in the Saudi enemy's capital, Riyadh. And 6 more Qasef-2k drones, which targeted military locations in Abha and Khamis Mushait," Yahya Saria Houthi military spokesman said:

Saudi Arabia said it had destroyed six armed drones.

According to the official Saudi press agency, the Saudi-led coalition intercepted the Houthi ballistic missile which had Riyadh as the target. The explosion sent debris raining on civilian homes. At least one home was damaged when fragments of the missile scattered over several Riyadh neighbourhoods.

However, no casualties were reported in the attack. The Houthi rebels have previously targeted Riyadh with missiles and drones but hadn't claimed responsibility for any of the attacks.

The Houthis have escalated cross-border attacks on the Kingdom even after the United States delisted the rebels as terrorists.