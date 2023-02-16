Dramatic aerial video claims to show Ukraine destroying 'Russian weapon that rips oxygen out of lungs'

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

If a video shared by some media outlets is to be believed, Russia is using an illegal weapon that apparently takes oxygen out of human lungs, and Ukraine has claimed to have destroyed it.

The dramatic aerial video was shared by the official Twitter page of the Ukrainian defence ministry on Wednesday (February 15) which shows Ukraine destroying thermobaric weapons.

A report by CNN alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been using such weapons in Ukraine which can cause massive casualties on the front lines. The report mentioned that this weapon takes the oxygen out of people's lungs when detonated.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war started last year, claims and counterclaims have been made from both sides over the use of non-conventional weapons, including biological weapons or radioactive dirty bombs. However, both nations deny the accusations.

Both sides even claimed that war crimes have been committed, however, none of the allegations has been materialised so far, with the international community vowing to continue the probe.

According to the report by CNN, the launcher which was destroyed reportedly in the Donbas region was either a TOS-1 or TOS-1A. The available information suggests that the Russian forces used the TOS-1A during the invasion of Ukraine.

Watch the video:

What is TOS-1A Solntsepyok ("scorched sunlight")?

In a report by the British defence ministry, which was published on March 9 last year, it was mentioned that the TOS-1A uses thermobaric rockets, creating incendiary and blast effects. Several reports claimed that the Soviets refer to this weapon as a "heavy flamethrower".

Experts have noted that TOS-1 and TOS-1A 220 mm artillery systems can launch between 24 and 30 thermobaric rockets. They are mounted on the main battle tank chassis.

Rosoboronexport, the Russian state defence organisation said on its website that the TOS-1A is "designed to suppress a whole variety of covered and open targets with thermobaric rockets".

These weapons are said to be "extremely lethal" with great combat capabilities. The Russian state defence organisation also mentioned that it can be combat-ready within 90 seconds, with its shortest firing range being 600m. The data also included that the weapon has a maximum range of 5.6 miles.

As quoted by The Eurasian Times, Sebastian Roblin, who is a military expert, noted that a "TOS-1 rocket barrage will wipe out everything within the 200-by-300m blast zone".

He added: "Victims near the center of a TOS-1 blast radius are crushed to death. Further out, the overpressure can break bones, dislocate eyes, cause internal hemorrhaging, and rupture eardrums, bowels, and other internal organs. It also sucks the air out of victims’ lungs, possibly causing them to collapse, leading to death by suffocation. (sic)"

