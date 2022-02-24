Downing Street parties scandal: Boris Johnson wants to 'give his side of story'

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly told ministers about giving his version of the infamous Downing Street parties scandal that has rocked his tenure so far, The Guardian reported. It said Johnson might weigh in on the planned 'campaign to oust him' as PM.

The media report added that the UK PM has told cabinet allies he believes the Met police will clear him of any legal wrongdoing in the case that is being probed.

The report also added that Johnson has told journalists several times that he will have "something meaningful to say about this" after the investigation will end.

ALSO READ | Biological E's Corbevax gets emergency approval for 12-18 age group

Reports have mentioned that Johnson is said to be frustrated about the ongoing investigation and he would want to set the record straight after probe ends.

Meanwhile, Boris submitted his response to a police questionnaire relating to Downing Street parties that may have breached coronavirus regulations, his office said Friday (February 18).

Police are investigating claims Johnson attended gatherings that may have violated Britain's strict social distancing and virus prevention rules during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Public outcry over the so-called "partygate" scandal has left Johnson fighting for political survival. Several MPs from his Conservative party have publicly called for his resignation, although he denies any wrongdoing.

ALSO READ | UK government seeks to create 'pandemic radar' as Wuhan virus lab theory gains credence

Police had confirmed that they would be sending "formal questionnaires to more than 50 people" to ask about their activities on the dates of at least 12 gatherings in Downing Street over 2020 and 2021.

Johnson faces a fine unless he can explain why he was at events held during coronavirus restrictions.

Johnson has already apologised in parliament for a series of gatherings identified in an official inquiry led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, but vowed to fight on in office.

WATCH | UK PM Boris Johnson announces details of 'living with Covid plan'

(With inputs from agencies)