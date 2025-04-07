US President Donald Trump, on Sunday (Apr 6), said that the peace talks are underway with Russia and highlighted that the United States would "like them to stop" as the war is killing thousands of people.

"We are talking to Russia, we would like them to stop. I don't like them bombing on and on, and every week thousands of young people being killed," Trump said on being asked if the peace deal was expected.

#WATCH | On the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and if any peace deal is expected, US President Donald Trump says, "We are talking to Russia, we would like them to stop. I don't like them bombing on and on, and every week thousands of young people being killed."



— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2025

Trump's remarks come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia launched missiles from the Black Sea.

"A ceasefire at sea is not just about free navigation and the export of food products -- it is, above all, about overall security and bringing peace closer," Zelensky said in a post on X.

"If there is a ceasefire, it must be unconditional -- one that does not allow for the destruction of life. Ukraine has agreed to the United States' proposal of a full, unconditional ceasefire. Putin is refusing. We are awaiting a response from the United States--none has come so far, and we also expect a response from all in Europe and around the world who truly want peace," he further added.

'Russia continues the war with renewed intensity': Macron

Echoing the same sentiment, Macron said that there was an immediate need for a ceasefire to take place as soon as possible.

"While Ukraine accepted President Trump's proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days nearly a month ago, while we are working with all our partners on ways to secure peace, Russia continues the war with renewed intensity, showing no regard for civilians," he said in a post on X.

"These Russian strikes must end. There must be a ceasefire as soon as possible. And strong actions if Russia continues to seek to buy time and refuse peace," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)