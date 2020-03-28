Donald Trump signs TAIPEI act, recognises Taiwan's international presence

United States President Donald Trump recently signed the TAIPEI Act, supporting Taiwan’s aspiration to expand relationships with other countries in the world.

Recently, a lot of countries have severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in a bid to side with China, which perceives Taiwan as Chinese territory.

The Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act was passed in the House of Representatives on March 4. It was earlier approved in the US Senate.

The act explicitly calls out China for its excesses in the region, by referring to coercion of Taiwan as a “bullying tactic”. It was penned by Cory Gardner, a Republican senator from Colorado, and a Democrat senator Chris Coons from Delaware.

The act asks for US to support Taiwan in improving relationships with other countries to counter the mounting sense of pressure created by China over Taiwan, the South China Morning Post reported.

“The United States should use every tool to support Taiwan’s standing on the international stage,” Gardner had asserted in a joint announcement.

“This bipartisan legislation demands a whole-of-government approach to ramp up our support for Taiwan, and will send a strong message to nations that there will be consequences for supporting Chinese actions that undermine Taiwan”, he added.

The bill requires the United States to gradually decrease all kinds of engagement with countries that attempt to undermine Taiwan.

China immediately lashed out at the bill, calling it an interference in their internal matters. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian calls the TAIPEI Act a “severe violation of the one-China principle”.

As of now, Taiwan has diplomatic relations with 15 nations. On China’s behest, eight countries recently severed ties with Taiwan, especially in view of the new president Tsai Ing, who wants democracy in the region.

Tsai referred to this as “part of a series of diplomatic and military acts of coercion” by China.

In January, Tsai won the election by a landslide and asserted Taiwan’s independence in the face of China.

“We have a separate identity and we’re a country of our own,” she told the BBC.

As per the bill, Taiwan shall be granted membership in all international organisations where statehood is not a prerequisite. Additionally, in places where it is a requirement, Taiwan shall be given observe status.

“Today and on all days, Congress continues to send a message to the world that America stands with Taiwan. … We [must] ensure that Taiwan has a seat at the international decision-making table, including at the United Nations,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said when her chamber passed the bill.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Taiwan is one the best performing countries in terms of containment. The country was also left out of all World Health Organisation discussions surrounding the virus, which drew flak from all over the world.

“I’m pleased the President signed this bill into law,” echoed Coons.

“The TAIPEI Act sends a clear message that the United States stands with Taiwan’s free-market democracy. I look forward to finding additional ways to support the positive role Taiwan plays in international affairs.