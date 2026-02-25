/Donald Trump officially announces ‘war on fraud’ during State of the Union address: What does it mean

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was "officially announcing the war on fraud,” to be led by Vice President JD Vance, arguing that uncovering misuse of public funds could help balance the federal budget. During his State of the Union address, Trump claimed that welfare fraud was rampant in Democratic-led states and singled out Minnesota as the most egregious case.

Trump assured of discovering enough of that fraud and underscored that the Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota indicate a world where large parts are where bribery, corruption, and lawlessness are the norm, not the exception.

A balanced budget

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“This could be it. We’ll get it done. And we’re able to find enough of that fraud. We will actually have a balanced budget overnight. It will go very quickly. That’s the kind of money you’re talking about. A balanced budget. The Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota remind us that there are large parts of the world where bribery, corruption, and lawlessness are the norm, not the exception,” said Trump.



"There has been no more stunning example of fraud than in Minnesota, where members of the Somali community have pillaged an estimated $19 billion from the American taxpayer,” he said, while federal prosecutors have estimated the figure might be nearly to $9 billion.



He also highlighted the fraud in Democratic-led “California, Massachusetts, Maine”, and other states, “is even worse.” The Minnesota scam case has become a recurring talking point for Trump’s ire as he has used it to criticise immigrants and attack Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., the only Somali American in Congress and a prominent Trump critic, during his remarks while addressing the State of the Union.