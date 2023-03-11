Donald Trump makes extreme claims, says Russia will take over 'everything' in Ukraine

Former US President Donald Trump claimed that if he was in power, he would have "made a deal" to allow Russia to take over parts of Ukrainian territory if that's what it took to end the war in Ukraine.

But Trump said that it would have been an "at worst" scenario. The former US president said that the Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have launched military offensive against Ukraine if he had been in power.

"Don’t forget, under Bush they take over Georgia, under Obama they took over Crimea. And, under Biden, they are taking over everything. It looks like they are going to take over everything, the whole thing, they are going to go for the whole enchilada, they are going for everything, that’s what it looks like to me," Trump said in Sean Hannity’s radio show.

"And, under Trump, you know what they took over? They took nothing, Russia. First time, first president in a long time. He [Putin] understood. He would have never done it."

Trump added: "That’s without even negotiating a deal. I could have negotiated. At worst, I could have made a deal to take over something, you know, there are certain areas that are Russian speaking areas, right, like, but you could have worked a deal. And now Ukraine is just being blown to smithereens."

ALSO WATCH | Former US President Donald Trump files lawsuit against Jan 6 committee

Donald Trump has repeatedly said in past that if he had been re-elected to the White House in 2020, the war in Ukraine could have been prevented without providing any prospective evidence for the same.

Trump has also said that he could end the current war in "no longer than one day" if he was the US president.

Trump's latest comment come as the US House speaker Kevin McCarthy declined an invitation from the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Kyiv.

McCarthy said: "I will continue to get my briefings and others, but I don’t have to go to Ukraine or Kyiv to see it."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE