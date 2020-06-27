Donald Trump is grateful for Indian-Americans' support: White House

United States President Donald Trump is "incredibly grateful" for the "widespread support" he has received from the people of India and Indian-Americans, the White House has said.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews made the comments while responding to a question on a recent survey results that Indian-Americans, who traditionally vote for the Democratic Party, are switching towards Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 election.

Trump is seeking re-election to the White House in the presidential election.

According to the survey results conducted by Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian-American Finance Committee, more than 50 per cent of Indian-Americans in the battle ground states of Michigan, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania and Virginia are crossing over to support Trump.

During his more than three and half years of his presidency, Trump has made an extra effort to reach out to the Indian-American community. His close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- reflected in the two leaders jointly addressing massive public rallies in Houston and Ahmedabad -- has helped him make deep inroads among the Indian-Americans.

Also read | Trump administration designates 4 more Chinese media outlets as 'foreign missions'

"President Trump is incredibly grateful for the widespread support he has received from the people of India and from millions of Indian-Americans across the United States. He recognises the vital role Indian-Americans play in bolstering our economy, enriching our culture, and strengthening our communities," Matthews told PTI.

During his first two years in office, President Trump led the US to its greatest economic comeback in history.

Al Mason said while the vision of Trump is the driving force in this unprecedented outreach with the Indian-Americans and a new peak in ties with India, the entire family including the First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who have recently visited India with him, shown their immense respect and love for the country.

Not to overlook son Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle, senior advisor to Donald Trump for President, Inc. and national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee.