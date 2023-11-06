US presidential race: Donald Trump holds lead over Joe Biden in key states, new poll reveals

A recent poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College has brought to light a significant shift in political sentiment, with former president Donald Trump taking the lead over incumbent President Joe Biden in five critical states.

Trump's stronghold in Nevada

In the Silver State, Trump dominates with 52 per cent support, while Biden lags behind at 41 per cent.

Georgia's tilt toward Trump

Across the peach state, Trump boasts 49 per cent support compared to Biden's 43 per cent, indicating a noteworthy preference among Georgia voters for the former president.

Arizona swings Trump's way

In Arizona, Trump leads with 49 per cent of the vote, whereas Biden trails at 44 per cent, signifying a notable advantage for Trump in this southwestern state.

Michigan's Trump-backed majority

Trump maintains a substantial lead in Michigan with 48 per cent support, leaving Biden trailing at 43 per cent, underscoring his appeal to Michigan voters.

Pennsylvania favours Trump

Pennsylvania follows suit with Trump securing 48% support, while Biden falls behind at 44%, signifying another victory for the former president.

Wisconsin breaks the trend

The Badger State appears to be an outlier, with Biden leading by a slim margin of 47 per cent to Trump's 45 per cent.

These polls were conducted via telephone from October 22 to November 3, with a reported margin of sampling error ranging between 4.4 and 4.8 points. It is crucial to note that these results represent a theoretical head-to-head matchup, as the primary voting is scheduled for the coming year.

Biden campaign's response

Biden's campaign spokesman, Kevin Munoz, has downplayed the significance of these early predictions, asserting that political landscapes tend to evolve significantly over the course of a year.

The campaign is focusing on reaching and mobilising their diverse voter base and promoting their popular agenda while contrasting it with what they perceive as the "unpopular extremism" of MAGA Republicans.

Demographic insights

The polls also shed light on demographic preferences. Among voters under 30, Biden holds a slim one-percentage-point lead in these states, while his advantage among Hispanic voters has dwindled into the single digits. Trump exhibits a notable advantage in rural areas, doubling Biden's lead among male voters, whereas women still prefer Biden.

Summing up the poll results, Trump holds commanding leads in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, with margins ranging from four to ten points. Wisconsin remains the exception, with Biden leading by a mere two points.