US President Donald Trump, on Thursday (Mar 20), said that he has a "very good relationship" with India.

Advertisment

However, Trump highlighted the "only problem" he has with the country was its high tariffs, calling it "one of the highest tariffing nations in the world".

He then reiterated his threat to impose reciprocal US tariffs on the country starting April 2.

"I have a very good relationship with India, but the only problem I have with India is they're one of the highest tariffing nations in the world. I believe they're going to probably be lowering those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us", Trump said in an interview with Breitbart News, an American news, opinion, and commentary website, on being asked about his summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

Advertisment

On being asked about the India-Middle East-Europe-Economic Corridor (IMEC), Trump said that it was a "group of wonderful nations" banding together "countering other countries that look to hurt us on trade...We have a powerful group of partners in trade," Trump said.

"Again, we can't let those partners treat us badly, however, we do better in many ways frankly with our foes than we do with our friends. The ones that wouldn't be as friendly to us in some cases treat us better than the ones that are supposed to be friendly, like the European Union, which treats us terribly on trade. India and everybody would think of them as an ally," the US president said.

"I can say the same for others. But this is a group of wonderful nations that is countering other countries that look to hurt us on trade," he added.

Advertisment

'It's very hard to sell into India': Trump

During a joint press conference with PM Modi in February, Trump said that India has "been very strong on tariffs", and "I don't blame them, necessarily, but it's a different way of doing business. It's very hard to sell into India because they have trade barriers, very strong tariffs."

Meanwhile, on March 10, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told a Parliamentary panel in New Delhi, that negotiations were underway and so far, no agreement on trade tariffs was reached between the United States and India.

(With inputs from agencies)