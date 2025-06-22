/Trump drops bunker-buster bombs on Iran's Fordow, strikes 2 other nuke sites: What did Iran lose in US strike

Israel-Iran War: After claiming that he was not planning to join Israel's military actions in Iran, US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday (June 22) that the US launched an aerial strike on Iran, targeting top nuclear facilities. America struck three key nuke sites of Iran - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan in its first intervention in the ongoing Israel-Iran war that started on June 13 after Israel struck Iran.

In its strike on Iran's Fordow, the US used around 30,000-pound "bunker buster" bombs and weapons. Trump announced the US intervention in the war on social media after striking the nuclear facilities of Iran. The American president called the airstrikes a "very successful military operation" against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led Iran.

Moreover, he said the objective of the strikes was the "destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor terror."

What are bunker busters?

Bunker buster is a broad term to define those that are designed to penetrate deep underground before detonating. The US-made Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), officially known as GBU-57 A/B, is the world's most powerful non-nuclear bunker buster.

How much damage has Iran faced

As per the American news agency CBS News, US defence officials said that three American B-2 bombers were used to strike the Fordow nuclear site of Iran. Each of the B-2s was armed by 2 US-made "bunker-buster" bombs - also known as GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators, or MOPs bombs. These bombs are extremely heavy in weight and can only be dropped using a B-2.

Iran's key nuke facility, Fordow, was attacked by the US. It is Iran's high-grade uranium enrichment facility and is buried around 300 feet under a mountain. Apart from this, Natanz and Isfahan, two other nuclear sites, were also targeted by the US via Tomahawk missiles launched by submarines.

The United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a social media post that there was "no increase in off-site radiation levels" after the US strike.