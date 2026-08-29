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Donald Trump announces new 'US Space Academy' amid space race with China

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 09:38 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 09:38 IST
Donald Trump announces new 'US Space Academy' amid space race with China

US President Donald Trump. Photograph: (AFP)

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During the same event, he awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honour to the astronauts of NASA's Artemis 2 mission, which completed a lunar flyby in April. 

US President Donald Trump on Friday (August 29) announced the creation of a "Space Academy" in order to train future civilian and military recruits for an arena where America faces rivalry with China. Addressing the Johnson Space Centre of NASA in Houston, Trump stated that the institution would be modelled on the famed US military academy at West Point.


"It's called the U.S. Space Academy. That's a big deal," Trump said because he signed an executive order creating the new school. "It'll serve both the United States Space Force as well as NASA and the civilian spaceflight industry, and it'll attract, train, and graduate the very best of our nation."

Also read: $209 billion for Venezuela? Delcy Rodriguez reveals what Caracas stands to gain from Trump's oil deal

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US Space Force as the sixth branch of the US armed forces

Trump has applauded the US Space Force, crediting it as the sixth branch of the US armed forces that played an important role in the recent American military operations in Venezuela and Iran. However, he did not confirm the site of the new academy that will be built.


During the same event, he awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honour to the astronauts of NASA's Artemis 2 mission, which completed a lunar flyby in April. The move reflects how space has increasingly become a strategic priority for major powers, both militarily and technologically.

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The US is currently in a race with China to put astronauts back on the Moon before the decade is out — more than five decades after the first Moon landing. Just last week, Trump spoke of ushering in a "golden age" of space exploration, signalling plans to ramp up rocket launches, including missions aimed at Mars and the Moon.

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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