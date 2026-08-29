/Donald Trump announces new 'US Space Academy' amid space race with China

US President Donald Trump on Friday (August 29) announced the creation of a "Space Academy" in order to train future civilian and military recruits for an arena where America faces rivalry with China. Addressing the Johnson Space Centre of NASA in Houston, Trump stated that the institution would be modelled on the famed US military academy at West Point.



"It's called the U.S. Space Academy. That's a big deal," Trump said because he signed an executive order creating the new school. "It'll serve both the United States Space Force as well as NASA and the civilian spaceflight industry, and it'll attract, train, and graduate the very best of our nation."

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US Space Force as the sixth branch of the US armed forces

Trump has applauded the US Space Force, crediting it as the sixth branch of the US armed forces that played an important role in the recent American military operations in Venezuela and Iran. However, he did not confirm the site of the new academy that will be built.



During the same event, he awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honour to the astronauts of NASA's Artemis 2 mission, which completed a lunar flyby in April. The move reflects how space has increasingly become a strategic priority for major powers, both militarily and technologically.