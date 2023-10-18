Donald Trump accuses Biden administration of funding 'Hamas's terror campaign'

Former US President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden's administration and claimed that "a weak president in the White House" is costing peace in West Asia amid ongoing state of war in Israel as well as Iran's belligerence against purported American interests in the region.

In an opinion article written for the Newsweek, Trump claimed that the United States must confront, what he believed was "the absolute failure of the Biden administration".

"The only thing Biden is good at is the weaponisation of the justice system against his political opponents," Trump wrote while referring to over a dozen cases against him being pursued in the courts across the United States.

"Every step of the way, Joe Biden has empowered and emboldened America's enemies the world over—and clearly none more so than the terrorist group Hamas, and their bloodthirsty sponsor, the villainous regime in Iran," Trump wrote further.

Trump claimed that when he left the White House in 2020, Iran was "weak, broke and desperate to make a deal."

"I hammered Iranian oil exports down to a record low," Trump wrote.

"But then Biden came in, loosened my sanctions, and today Iran is producing more than three million barrels a day. Iran went from making little money under me to raking in at least $80 billion a year under Biden," he wrote further.

But Trump's claim of Iran making "at least $80 billion a year" from its oil trade appear imprecise.

Iranian oil exports have been summed at $41 billion if they are sold at Brent prices, according to Jeffrey J. Schott, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and co-author of 'Economic Sanctions Reconsidered', in an article written for Barrons publication.

Further, Trump recalled his decision of cutting off hundreds of billions of dollars of American aid to the Palestinian Authority and went on to slam Biden for repealing his decision after he took office.

"When Biden took office, one of the first things he did was reverse this policy and ship $235 million American taxpayer dollars to the Palestinians—despite warnings from within his own government that this money would be used to fund Hamas's terror campaigns," he wrote.

Joe Biden's administration restored $235m of aid to Palestinians in April 2021.

Two-thirds of this money went to the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, which had suffered a crisis since it lost $360m of US funding in 2018 during Donald Trump's presidential tenure.

Trump accuses UNRWA of fueling Israel-Palestine conflict

Trump accused the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) of 'helping (to) fuel' the conflict between Israel and Palestine for decades.

"We will once again cut off money for UNRWA," he added.

"We will restore the Trump Travel Ban on entry by people from terror-plagued countries, territories, and places," he said, while referring to a similar ban briefly imposed during his presidential tenure.

"We aren't bringing in anyone from Gaza or Syria or Somalia or Yemen, or Libya, or anywhere else that threatens our security," Trump wrote.

