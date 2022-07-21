Does Joe Biden have cancer? White House clarifies

US President Joe Biden made a shocking revelation that he has cancer, sending shock waves across the country.

While giving a speech about global warming where he talked about the side effects of emissions from oil refineries near his hometown in Somerset, Massachusetts, Biden said, “That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.”

The video was posted on Twitter by RNC Research, an account managed by the Republican National Committee.

This is what the President was referring to. https://t.co/8F0NGTei6f — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) July 20, 2022 ×

Though the remark seemed non-serious, it created head waves on social media as soon as a video of his statement went viral. Many wondered if the president was speaking the truth or was it one of his infamous gaffes.

Before the speculations could become rife, the White House came out with a clarification saying that the 79-year-old leader was referring to skin cancer treatment he had taken before assuming the office in January last year.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates retweeted a tweet from Washington Post columnist Glenn Kessler who noted that Biden had “non-melanoma skin cancers” removed before he took office.

This is what the President was referring to. https://t.co/8F0NGTei6f — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) July 20, 2022 ×

He even slammed the RNC Research for taking his remarks out of context to present as if Biden had hidden the fact that he has cancer.

According to New York Post, Biden’s physician Dr Kevin O’Connor had last year issued a health report that didn’t refer to the president as suffering from any current cancers.

The report mentioned Biden’s skin cancer to time in the sun, rather than exposure to chemicals used by the oil industry.

“It is well-established that President Biden did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth,” O’Connor wrote of his patient, a former swimming pool lifeguard, reports the US-based news outlet.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE