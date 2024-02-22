Doctors remove 150 live bugs from man's nose in Florida

In a rare incident, a man in Florida got 150 live bugs removed from his nose, which were bugging him for months, in Florida, United States.

The doctors in Jacksonville removed 150 live bugs, which were in the larva stage, and were infesting his nose, as reported by First Coast News. The man was a cancer survivor.

As per the report, the man has been feeling “off” since October, but it wasn’t till he suffered swelling on his face and lips on February 9 that he sought help at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

"I started getting nose bleeds, constant nose bleeds,” said the man, while speaking to First Coast News. “I couldn’t even get up to go to the bathroom without my nose starting to bleed," he added.

Doctors told the man 'I see movement'

When the man went for the examination, the doctors said to him, "I see movement."

Speaking to the outlet, Dr David Carlson said he examined the nose of the man using a camera and discovered dozens of bugs feeding inside the nose as well as the sinus cavity and also shedding excrement and tissue which caused the inflammation.

"Size-wise, there’s variations, but the larger ones were as big as the end of my pinky,” said Carlson, speaking about the pests. “There were certain larvae inside the nose that were scurrying around and looking for places to feed and others that had burrowed into tissue," he added.

Carlson said that his team made attempts to remove the bugs using a suction, however, when that got clogged, a different instrument was used by them to remove the pest.

"They were right up against his skull base, right under the brain, had they gone through that it could have killed him,” Carlson said. The doctors sent the insects to an epidemiologist for identification.

Watch: Neuralink's first human patient can now control compute mouse with thoughts The man hypothesised that the pests invaded his nose since he handled dead fish.

"I know that I have to change my lifestyle as far as I handle fish,” he said while speaking to First Coast News. “Before, I would rinse my hands in the river, now I’ll use cleaner to do a better job and not touch my nose or my hand," he added.

Carlson said that, in his entire career as an ears, nose and throat specialist, he has never seen such a case. The rare condition is known as nasal myiasis in which there is infestation of fly larvae.