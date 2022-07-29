Ditch the tie to beat the heat? Spanish PM Sanchez suggests unique way to beat scorching heat

Amid blistering temperatures in the country, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has suggested a unique way to beat the scorching heat.

Asking office workers to throw sartorial caution to the wind and ditch their ties, Sanchez backed conserving energy.

He highlighted that if it resulted in less air conditioning being used feeling a little more comfortable would save energy.

With temperatures in parts of the country often surpassing 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), Spain has sweltered for more than a month and is set to adopt a set of "urgent" energy-saving measures.

Aiming to boost renewable energies and reduce energy consumption to put an end to dependency on Russian gas, the European Commission released in mid-May a 210-billion-euro plan.

Limiting the use of air conditioning in offices in summer and radiators in winter were some of the measures adopted by Spain as a response.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, rising energy costs for households and businesses in Spain has been a major issue in recent months.

In order to reduce energy dependency on Russia, Spain has designed a new energy-saving plan to cut utility bills after approving economic relief measures worth more than 9 billion euros ($9,2 billion), including reductions in electricity taxes and a one-time payment of 200 euros ($200) for people with low-incomes.

