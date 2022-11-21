Disgraced royal Prince Andrew makes a 'secret' trip to Bahrain

Disgraced British royal Prince Andrew recently embarked on a 'secret' visit to Bahrain to meet the royal family. The Duke of York reportedly had the agenda of securing the position of intermediary between the gulf nation and the UK.

The 62-year-old former royal was charted to the destination on a private jet provided by a Swiss billionaire, according to a report by Metro.

Andrew is believed to have stayed at a five-star luxury property which was all paid for by the Bahrain royal family members.

The report added that Andrew is looking to leverage his experience of working as the UK trade envoy from 2001 to 2011.

This was his first visit outside Britain since 2019, the same year when convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein died. However, there is no public record of the trip as Andrew is not a royal anymore.

Andrew, through this new 'supposed' portfolio, is attempting to work the oil-rich states to provide more of the precious commodity to the West and especially the UK.

The publication added that "there are people there who have been loyal to the Queen’s son and have deep pockets" and could help Andrew chalk a turnaround.

Notably, Prince Andrew, tenth in line to the throne after Queen Elizabeth II's death lost his military patronage and right to use the 'His Royal Highness' (HRH) title after paying Virginia Giuffre a monetary settlement after she accused him of sexual assault, a charge he disputed.

Andrew was involved in close proximity with Jeffrey Epstein and his child trafficking empire. Epstein was accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14, at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida between 2002 and 2005.

After relatively remaining in the shadows following the expose, the prince reappeared in the public eye during Queen Elizabeth's vigil. His appearance brought scathing criticism as many believed that Andrew was able to give a slip to the authorities, owing to his privileged background.

(With inputs from agencies)