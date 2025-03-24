The discoveries around Egyptian mummies always unravel vital information about the old civilisation. Sometimes there's an eerie and mysterious air in the stories that engulf the mighty pyramids. Adding to this curiosity is a 2,300-year-old mummy called 'Pacheri', also referred to as 'Bashiri', which was discovered by Egyptologist Howard Carter in the Valley of the Kings in 1919. Carter found this mummy three years before he uncovered the tomb of King Tutankhamun. Despite being found over a century ago, no archaeologist has opened this mummy yet.

Advertisment

Bashiri mummy is the only mummy from which scientists did not dare and refused to remove the linen because there is no human being or technology in the entire world that can return it as it was. Discovered in 1919 by Howard Carter in the Valley of the Kings #Egypt @stelle_lune pic.twitter.com/RBUkGvlDeS — Miguel Calabria (@MiguelCalabria3) January 31, 2025

What seems like a marvel, the mummy is said to be of a male who lived in the Ptolemaic era, i.e., between the second and the third century BCE. The mummification process of this particular corpse is very different from all those unravelled so far. From the ornaments to the unique patterns made on the face that resemble the pyramids, and the intricate detailing goes in a concentric geometric design.

Also read: Archaeologists unseal 2000-year-old mummy discovered in Italy's 'Tomb of Cerberus'

Advertisment

So far, the five-and-a-half-foot-tall mummy has been scanned through X-rays and most essential details have been recorded this way, but the linen wrap remains untouched. No archaeologist or researcher in the world so far is equipped or trained to unwrap this mysterious mummy, as reassembling it may be impossible.

The Egypt Museum mentions on its website, "According to the results of an X-ray analysis, this mummy is that of an adult man. His name, written hastily, can be read as either Pacheri or Nenu; the interpretation is still uncertain."

Further adding, "The wide, used collar covering his chest is formed of several rows of beads and includes falcon-headed clasps.

Advertisment

The apron covering the body features various scenes arranged in registers, notably the mummy lying on a bed, surrounded by the goddesses Isis and Nephtys and the four sons of Horus. Finally, the casing around the feet has two images of the funerary god Anubis."