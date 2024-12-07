Washington DC, United States

The United States on Saturday (Dec 7) firmly reacted to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s claims which alleged that the US State Department is trying to "destabilise India", its "deep state" elements are targeting India’s PM.

The US said that it is "disappointing" that the BJP would make such accusations.

Sambit Patra, the spokesperson of the ruling BJP on Friday, alleged that the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP)'s articles are "singularly focused" on the Adani group and its alleged proximity with the Indian government to undermine PM Modi, further linking it with the US, saying that the OCCRP was funded by the US Agency for International Department and "other deep state figures" like George Soros.

The US embassy spokesperson further reacted to the BJP's allegations, and told WION, "It’s disappointing that the ruling party in India would make these kinds of accusations."

"The US government works with independent organisations on programming that supports professional development and capacity-building training for journalists. This programming does not influence the editorial decisions or direction of these organizations," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also said that the US has long been a champion of media freedom around the world. “A free and independent press is an essential component of any democracy, enabling informed and constructive debate and holding those in power accountable.”

What were BJP's allegations?

Yesterday (Dec 6), the spokesperson of the ruling BJP said that the US deep state has been involved with a group of journalists and with the opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to pull down India's growth story with unsubstantiated allegations and malicious reports without a "shred of evidence".

He further stressed that all of this is in conjunction with the US State Department.

"It has always been the US State Department behind this agenda," Patra added.

"The Deep State had a clear objective to destabilise India by targeting Prime Minister Modi," he said, adding, "It has always been the US State Department behind this agenda...OCCRP has served as a media tool for carrying out a deep state agenda."

The BJP spokesperson also accused opposition leader Rahul Gandhi of being a "traitor of the highest order", saying that "some agencies of America" and billionaire George Soros make a "dangerous triangle trying to destabilise India".

(With inputs from agencies)