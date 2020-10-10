Diabetes drug recalled as it contains high levels of cancer-causing agent

A widely-used diabetes drug has been recalled after manufacturers found it contained unacceptably high levels of a carcinogen -- a cancer-causing contaminant.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Indian pharmaceutical company Marksans Pharma Limited has recalled metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets because their levels of NDMA were higher than the acceptable daily intake limit.

NDMA is a "probable human carcinogen", whose acceptable daily intake limit is 96 nanograms per day.

Metformin tablets are used to treat type 2 diabetes and are designed to lower glucose levels. The recall applies to metformin tablets between 500 mg and 750 mg.

The FDA is still investigating where NDMA comes from and how it ends up in metformin products.

Marksans Pharma Limited, India, has yet not revealed how much NDMA its recalled products contained.