US Department of Labour proposes new rule for workers to be entitled to more benefits and opportunities 

The US Department of Labour has recently introduced a proposal that will require the companies to entitle the workers to be considered as employees and to have more and better benefits and legal protections than their contractors.

The department further added that it will consider all points from the labourers' side from opportunities and losses and profits to investments to the degree of control.

It is claimed that the rule will come into effect from next year, after a 45-day public announcement that will be counted from tomorrow.

Labour Secretary Marty Walsh in a statement said, "Misclassification deprives workers of their federal labor protections, including their right to be paid their full, legally earned wages," Reuters added.

This proposed law comes ahead of the upcoming elections, a major political battle in the United States. The pitched rule aims to overturn the present rule of the Trump administration that states that workers who own their own businesses or who can run one be considered a contractor.

The proposal has not only given a chance to Republicans to criticise Democrats but has also turned companies against it. This rule was under the guidance of former president Obama but was later withdrawn by Trump.

The rule was welcomed by worker advocacy groups, while employer groups criticised it. According to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives in his research stated that this rule will change the current business model upside down and will cause major changes in the country, Reuters reported.

