/Denise Powell wins Nebraska’s ‘blue dot’ Democratic primary: Why this battleground district is so important ahead of midterm elections

Denise Powell secured victory in the Democratic primary for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District on Wednesday (May 13), winning a closely watched race centered around the district’s influential ‘blue dot’ status in presidential elections. The Omaha-based district has become one of the Democratic Party’s top battleground targets this midterm cycle following the retirement of Republican Congressman Don Bacon. The district also receives national attention during presidential elections because Nebraska is one of only two states that splits its Electoral College votes by congressional district. Nebraska’s 2nd District has earned the nickname ‘blue dot’ after supporting Democratic presidential candidates in three of the last five elections since 2008, despite the state’s overall Republican dominance.

Powell, a longtime political activist, defeated state Senator John Cavanaugh and several other candidates in a competitive Democratic primary race that remained too close to call on election night. She will now face Brinker Harding, a Republican Omaha City Council member endorsed by President Donald Trump. Harding ran unopposed in the Republican primary. “This country and Nebraska are worth fighting for, and I’m ready to spend the next six months working for every vote and sharing my vision for Nebraska so we can finally have a representative in Congress who will serve us,” Powell said in a statement. “It’s time to be brave.”

Powell ultimately led Cavanaugh by 2.1 percentage points, or roughly 1,080 votes, out of more than 51,000 ballots counted. The Associated Press projected Powell as the winner after election officials in Douglas County reported that the number of outstanding ballots was too small for Cavanaugh to overcome the margin. Douglas County accounted for nearly 93 per cent of all votes cast in the district.

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One of the most competitive House races

The general election matchup between Powell and Harding is expected to become one of the most competitive House races in the country as Democrats attempt to regain control of the House of Representatives during the second half of Trump’s presidency. Nebraska’s 2nd District is one of only three congressional districts nationwide that voted for Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election while simultaneously electing a Republican member of Congress.

Trump carried the district in 2016, while Bacon, who occasionally clashed with Trump during his time in office, held the congressional seat for five consecutive terms before announcing his retirement. The Nebraska Republican Party responded to Powell’s victory by warning against growing Democratic investment in the state. “The left wants Nebraska, and we are going to make sure they don’t get it,” said Nebraska GOP Chair Mary Jane Truemper.

Powell’s progressive campaign

Powell, who is Latina, co-founded Women Who Run Nebraska, a political action committee focused on supporting progressive female candidates across the state. She also received endorsements from prominent Democratic groups, including EMILY’s List and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ campaign arm. Although she has never held elected office, Powell argued throughout the campaign that her strong community ties and grassroots organizing experience positioned her well with independent and third-party voters, who make up nearly 30 per cent of the district’s electorate.