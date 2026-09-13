/Deepfake at war: Houthis accused of using AI to fake Yemeni commander's voice amid Mocha battle

Iran-backed Houthi fighters have been accused of deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to mimic a senior Yemeni commander's voice and a fake retreat order, even as their troops pressed forward on the strategic Red Sea port of Mocha. This marks a move that Lt. Gen. Tareq Saleh's forces describe as a deliberate bid to create chaos during one of the Houthis’ most significant offensives in years.



An audio clip sounding like Saleh, who led the UAE-backed National Resistance Forces, began spreading as Houthi fighters broke through government lines along Yemen’s western coast. The clip appeared to show Saleh ordering or announcing a withdrawal as his forces experienced mounting pressure near Mocha.



After the clip surfaced, Saleh's military media office dismissed the audio as fake, AI-generated content, calling it an effort to confuse troops, shape the narrative around the fighting, and undermine morale. Meanwhile, Independent verification of the AI-fabrication claims is still pending.

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Saleh’s forces cautioned over authenticity

Reports indicated that the disputed recording told forces that advances and retreats were a normal part of war and instructed units to pull back toward Mocha. In response, Saleh’s forces cautioned that only statements issued through official National Resistance military channels should be considered genuine, and that any material attributed to the commander elsewhere ought to be treated as unverified.