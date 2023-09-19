Debris of missing F-35B fighter jet discovered over 24 hours after disappearance

The Marine Corps F-35B fighter jet, missing for over 24 hours has been located, the United States military said on Monday (September 18) evening. Officials with Joint Base Charleston (JBC) confirmed that wreckage belonging to the advanced, stealth jet had been located near Williamsburg County in South Carolina.

In a statement released on X, formerly known as Twitter, JBC confirmed that the fighter jet's debris had been located two hours northeast of the base, in close coordination with local authorities and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

"Personnel from Joint Base Charleston and @MCASBeaufortSC, in close coordination with local authorities, have located a debris field in Williamsburg County," read the statement.

No additional information regarding the disappearance of the jet was provided as authorities investigated the debris. Further questions to JBC were directed to the Marines, which said it could not provide "additional details to preserve the integrity of the investigatory process."

“The mishap is currently under investigation, and we are unable to provide additional details to preserve the integrity of the investigative process. We would like to thank all of our mission partners, as well as local, county, and state authorities, for their dedication and support throughout the search and as we transition to the recovery phase."

What happened with the F-35B jet?

The search for the missing jet commenced after the pilot ejected for unknown reasons and parachuted safely into a North Charleston neighbourhood on Sunday (September 17). Although the pilot left the jet, it kept flying in what some called a "zombie state".

Despite the best attempts by the US government and military, the jet and its location could not be discovered. Consequently, the officials issued a plaintive call on social media asking for anyone who had information to call in.

The mysterious disappearance forced the military to ground all Marine Coros aircraft, inside and outside the US. The Pentagon in a statement released justified the pause in operations saying it would allow units “to discuss aviation safety matters and best practices.”

“During the safety stand down, aviation commanders will lead discussions with their Marines focusing on the fundamentals of safe flight operations, ground safety, maintenance and flight procedures, and maintaining combat readiness,” the statement said.

The $80 million state-of-the-art F-35, a single-seat fighter, is manufactured by Lockheed Martin and can reach speeds of 1,200 mph, according to the company’s website. It is capable of vertical landings and short take-offs, and Lockheed Martin calls it the “most advanced fighter jet in the world.”

