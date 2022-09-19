Death toll in border conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan nears 100

The border conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has officially claimed around 100 lives, according to authorities on both sides. The two Central Asian countries were engaged in intense fighting between September 14 to 16 as both accused each other of attacking their outposts near the border.

However, a ceasefire was finally reached after two days of fighting with Russia calling for de-escalation in the region. While it has been comparatively peaceful over the last two days, tensions remain between the two neighbouring countries who also clashed last year in April resulting in around 50 deaths.

The conflict dates back to the time when both countries were part of the Soviet Union and a haphazard division of the region resulted in a number of multi-ethnic groups. Over time, that has resulted in a common mistrust regarding the shared border and clashes have become the norm.

In an official statement, Kyrgyzstan said that they have lost 13 more people in fighting – taking the total death tally to 46. In addition, they also said that 102 people were injured and under observation.

Tajikistan also reported 35 more casualties in the ongoing conflict, according to state media.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with both countries’ leaders.

"Vladimir Putin urged the sides to prevent further escalation and to take measures to resolve the situation exclusively by peaceful, political and diplomatic means as soon as possible, and confirmed Russia's readiness to provide the necessary assistance to ensure stability in the Kyrgyz-Tajik border region." Kremlin said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)