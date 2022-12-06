Days after Modi, Sunak meet on G20 sidelines, India to reinstate e-visas for travellers from UK

India is poised to restore its e-visa service for United Kingdom nationals for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020. According to the Indian High Commission in London, the visa website would be available in the near future so that applicants may submit their visa applications there. It should be noted that, with the exception of a few countries, notably the UK and Canada, this service was reinstituted early this year for almost all countries.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held discussions on the sideline of the G20 Summit in Bali regarding the lack of an e-visa for British citizens to travel to India. Sunak while also addressing the House of Commons said it was something that both the leaders discussed and he wanted to see the e-visa restored and would continue to raise the matter.

In the latest development, in a video tweeted by the High Commission of India in London, Vikram K Doraiswami, the envoy to the UK said, "We are rolling out e-visas once again and this service will be made available to you forthwith. (Dates will be announced shortly). That should enable friends from the UK far more easily to India. So welcome back, e-visas are up ahead and all of our other services including visa at your doorstep remain available to you. We look forward to a good winter season in which everyone gets to celebrate their festivals in India which is the land of festivals."

Team @HCI_London is delighted to confirm that e-Visa facility will again be available for UK nationals travelling to India. System upgrade is underway & the visa website will soon be ready to receive applications from friends in the UK. Here's a video on the subject. @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/E0UdgMOayG — India in the UK (@HCI_London) December 5, 2022

