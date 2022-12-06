UK: Strep A infection spikes, WATCH OUT for these warning symptoms in your child for scarlet fever

Scarlet fever is caused by bacteria known as group A Streptococcus (or group A strep). The "scarlet" rash of scarlet fever is caused by a toxin that the bacteria occasionally produce. Bacteria from group A strep are extremely infectious. In most cases, people transmit the bacterium to others through direct touch and respiratory droplets. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)'s current figures show that scarlet fever cases are still higher than would be anticipated for this time of year. According to the organisation, 851 instances were reported in week 46 as opposed to an average of 186 in the years before.

What are the symptoms of Strep A Scarlet fever?

Invasive Strep A instances have increased this year especially, in kids under the age of 10. The warning was issued following the death of a sixth kid from a Strep A infection. Although scarlet fever is often a rare condition, it is very contagious. According to health professionals, your child should be on the lookout for symptoms such as a sore throat, headache, fever, and a fine, pinkish-red or crimson body rash with a sandpapery sensation. On darker skin, the rash may be harder to see, but it may still feel like sandpaper. Here are the symptoms listed by CDC:

What after you get symptoms of Strep A scarlet fever?

If you think your child may have scarlet fever, the UKHSA advises calling NHS 111 or your doctor because prompt antibiotic treatment can help lower the risk of complications like pneumonia or a bloodstream infection. To prevent the illness from spreading, keep your kid with scarlet fever at home for at least 24 hours following the beginning of antibiotic therapy.

Precautions for Strep A scarlet fever?

To stop the spread of many germs, practise good hand and respiratory hygiene. Your kid can lower their chance of catching or spreading diseases by learning how to properly wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds, use a tissue to sneeze and cough, and stay away from other people when they're feeling under the weather.