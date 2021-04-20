Day after travel bubble opens with Australia, airport worker in New Zealand tests Covid positive

An airport worker has tested positive for coronavirus in New Zealand, a day after the trans-Tasman travel bubble with Australia opened. The staff member works at Auckland Airport and is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday.

"When we opened, on both sides, we of course knew we would continue to have cases connected to our border," Ardern said.

"We accept that's going to be part of our journey together, I think Australia accepts that."

New Zealand's health authorities were liaising with their Australian counterparts, Ardern said, with no initial indication that the so-called "travel bubble" would be halted.

The infected worker had been cleaning aeroplanes coming from countries with known virus outbreaks, Ardern told reporters in Auckland.

The worker had tested negative on April 12 but Monday tested positive as part of routine testing, she said, adding that contact tracing was underway.

Australia Health Minister Greg Hunt said he has "full confidence" in New Zealand's health system to contain the new infection.

