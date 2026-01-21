/Davos 2026: Kerala Pavilion inaugurated at WEF Davos as global investors line up

The Kerala Pavilion on day 2 of World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos witnessed an action-packed day, marking a key moment in the state’s global investment push. The pavilion was inaugurated by P. Rajeev, Kerala’s Minister for Law, Industries and Coir, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Speaking to WION at the venue, Rajeev said Kerala is positioning itself as a knowledge-based economy, with a clear focus on attracting global capital across technology, manufacturing, services, and emerging sectors.

Investor interest builds on Day 2

Day two at the pavilion saw a packed schedule. The Kerala delegation held back-to-back meetings with more than a dozen potential investors from different parts of the world. According to officials, several companies signed Expressions of Interest (EOIs), signalling possible capital inflows running into several thousand crore rupees in the coming months.

Alongside investor meetings, the Kerala Pavilion also hosted interactions with international political leaders. Mohamed Saeed, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Maldives, visited the pavilion and met Rajeev and senior officials to discuss cooperation and investment opportunities.

The delegation also held detailed discussions with Nik Gugger, Member of Parliament from Switzerland, focusing on future collaboration and the scope for Swiss investments in Kerala.

Kerala’s growing presence at Davos

This marks Kerala’s second participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, with a five-member delegation representing the state government.

