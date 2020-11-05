David Andahl, US Republican candidate, who died from COVID-19, wins US district elections

As the US election results were announced in several states on November 03, news broke out in North Dakota about a Republican candidate, David Andahl, winning one of two seats in the race for North Dakota's 8th district.

However, sadly, his family announced he passed away about a month ago after battling the novel coronavirus. "Our beloved son David passed away yesterday after a short battle with COVID-19," a Facebook post read.

US elections LIVE: 3 injured in stabbing in Washington on results night

The post also explained that while Andahl was careful in his approach towards the deadly virus, his existing health problems added to the danger. "He was very cautious especially because he did have a few health challenges, but he was unable to fend off this disease. We are heartbroken, and we ask that he be remembered not by how he died, but by how he lived," the family wrote.

The family of David Andahl: Our beloved son David passed away yesterday after a short battle with COVID-19. He was very... Posted by David Andahl on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 ×

David Andah was a North Dakota businessman and rancher. He received 35.53 per cent of the total votes, as per local reports. His fellow GOP candidate Dave Nehring won the other seat with nearly 40.72 per cent of the votes.

Also read| As states fall his way, Biden vows ‘every vote must be counted’

As per the North Dakota's attorney general, after Andah's death, district's Republican Party will have to appoint a representative to take his place. However, an official statement has not been issued yet.

Locals of the county showed their support and offered condolences to the family for losing an 'upstanding member of the community.'

"David was a kind, caring man whose greatest joy was helping others. He gave generously of his time to his family, friends, neighbors and his community. He has been a public servant for many years and was looking forward to the opportunity to serve in the state legislature," the family said while thanking everyone for their support.

North Dakota has been one of the worst-hit counties by coronavirus in the US and has seen a rapid increase in the cases in the last one month.