'Danger to life': Rare 'extreme heat' issued in UK as temperatures soar

Britain's weather department issued a rare "extreme heat" warning on Monday (July 11) for the weekend. As per the department, the temperatures are predicted to hit more than 30 degrees Celsius across large parts of England and Wales.

The temperatures are already starting to rise into the 30s but the weather warning doesn't come into effect until Sunday. As per the weather forecasters in the country, the warm weather would remain for much of the week, particularly in southern and central England and Wales, with peaks of 33C possible in southeast England on Tuesday.

UK-based media outlets reported that the East Midlands, East of England, South East England, North East England, North West England, South West England, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire & Humber are under a warning for extreme heat.

The Met Office has warned the heat is likely to be "population-wide adverse health effects" and can be including "potential serious illness or danger to life".

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said the UK highs would continue into early next week. Sherwin said, "From Sunday and into Monday, temperatures are likely to be in excess of 35C in the southeast (of England), although the details still remain uncertain."

She added, "Elsewhere, temperatures could be fairly widely above 32C in England and Wales, and in the mid-to-high 20s Celsius further north."

Britain's highest recorded temperature was 38.7C at Cambridge Botanic Garden, in eastern England, on July 25, 2019.

Sherwin said meteorologists could not rule out that record being broken but it was "still only a low probability".

"A number of weather scenarios are still possible and at the current time, mid- or perhaps high-30s are looking more likely," she added.

The extreme heat warning was classified as "amber", the second-highest of three, indicating a "high impact" on daily life and people.

(With inputs from agencies)

