/Cuba warns of 'bloodbath' if US attacks amid rising tensions as Washington imposes new sanctions

Cuba’s leadership warned on Monday (May 18) that a US attack would trigger a ‘bloodbath’, as tensions with the United States escalated sharply following new sanctions targeting Havana’s intelligence apparatus and senior officials. President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Cuba would defend itself after a report by Axios alleged the country had acquired more than 300 military drones from Russia and Iran and was considering potential strikes on US targets.

Writing on X, Diaz-Canel warned that any US military action would have severe consequences. “Cuba poses no threat” to the United States or any other country, he said, but warned that an attack would “trigger a bloodbath with incalculable consequences.” He also stressed that Cuba retains the absolute and legitimate right to defend itself against a military onslaught. Cuba’s ambassador to the United Nations, Ernesto Soberon Guzman, echoed the warning, saying the country would resist any invasion. “If someone tried to invade Cuba, Cuba will fight back, no doubt about it,” he said.

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Washington escalated pressure on Monday with new sanctions announced by the US Treasury against Cuba’s intelligence agency, along with nine Cuban officials, including ministers and senior Communist Party figures. The sanctions mark one of the strongest recent actions taken by the United States against Havana, as tensions intensify over military and intelligence concerns.