/'Confined right now to Africa', says Trump on Ebola outbreak as US tightens travel rules and steps up screening at airports

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (May 18) he is concerned about an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo but believes the virus has not spread to the United States. "I'm concerned about everything, but certainly I am," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the outbreak after an American in the DRC was infected. "I think that it's been confined right now to Africa, but it's something that has had a breakout."

The United States is increasing precautions to prevent the spread of Ebola, including enhanced screening of air travelers from affected regions and temporary suspension of some visa services. The measures, announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, come as the World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo a global health emergency. Health officials confirmed that an American working in the DRC has contracted the virus after occupational exposure.

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“The person developed symptoms over the weekend and tested positive late Sunday,” said Satish Pillai, Ebola response incident manager. He added that efforts are underway to evacuate the patient to Germany for advanced treatment. Officials also said six additional individuals are being prepared for evacuation and monitoring. The CDC said about 25 US personnel are currently working in the DRC field office, with additional technical staff being deployed.