/Crude oil, fuel shipments via Strait of Hormuz suspended as US-Israel attack on Iran: What next?

A few oil majors ​and top trading houses have ‌suspended ⁠crude ⁠oil ​and fuel shipments through the ​Strait of Hormuz after the US-Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday (February 28, 2026). "Our ships will stay ‌put for several ​days," a ​top executive ⁠at a major trading desk said to news agency Reuters.

After Israel launched a pre-emptive strike against Iran, the United States also struck Tehran, prompting tensions in the Middle East. The escalating tension has undermined prospects for a diplomatic resolution to the nuclear standoff between Tehran and Western powers.

Two US officials told news agency Reuters on condition of anonymity that the American military launched a series of strikes targeting multiple sites in Iran. However, the complete extent of the air and naval operations by the US was not immediately known.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Iran launches ‘Operation Roaring Lion’

In retaliation for the attack, Iran has launched "Operation Roaring Lion," firing missile barrages at US bases in Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait. These retaliatory strikes have caused civilian casualties in Abu Dhabi and triggered the closure of several national airspaces. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have condemned the escalation, fearing a "weeks-long" campaign that could permanently destabilise the global energy market.

Meanwhile, a separate source indicated that the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, shifted to a secure location from Tehran. The latest conflict unfolded after a 12-day air conflict in June between Israel and Iran. The tension in the region followed after repeated warnings from Washington and Tel Aviv that further action would be taken if Iran continues operating its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.