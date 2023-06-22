Crimean bridge struck by missile attacks, Russia blames Ukraine

A bridge linking the annexed Crimean peninsula to a region of southern Ukraine partially occupied by Russia got damaged after it was struck by Ukrainian missiles, a Russian official claimed on Thursday.

The bridge connects Crimea to the Ukrainian region of Kherson.

Russia-installed governor of Kherson Vladimir Saldo alleged that Ukrainian strikes had hit "bridges" near Chongar. Photos shared by him purportedly showed gaping holes on the surface of the bridge.

"During the night a strike hit the Chongar bridge. There are no victims," Sergei Aksyonov, the Russia-installed governor of Crimea, said on Telegram.

He claimed the attack was carried out by British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles on the “orders of London”.

Notably, the bridge is also an important link to the occupied city of Melitopol, which lies on the coastal route from the Russian border across southern Ukraine to Crimea.

The Crimean peninsula was usurped by Russian forces in 2014, who have also captured Ukraine's southern coastal region when they launched invasion in February last year.

The attack comes as Ukraine is in the midst of its counter-offensive operations in a bid to recapture territories occupied by the Russian forces. Putin says Russia sees 'lull' in Ukrainian counteroffensive However, the effort has been slow than desired, as admitted by President Volodymyr Zelensky, claiming that they have managed to recapture only eight villages so far in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk to the east.

"Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It's not," he told the BBC.

"What's at stake is people's lives." West extends aid for rebuilding Ukraine US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US would provide $1.3 billion in additional funds for Ukraine’s economy, led by energy and infrastructure investments. It was one of several pledges from a number of countries.

“Recovery is about laying the foundation for Ukraine to thrive as a secure, independent country, fully integrated with Europe, connected to markets around the world," Blinken told the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

"With the support of the US Congress, we will provide more than $1.3 billion in additional aid to help Ukraine toward that goal."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced $54.58 billion in aid for 2024-27, while Britain pledged $3 billion package to unlock World Bank lending and provide financial support to critical public services such as schools and hospitals, while Germany announced $3 billion military aid.

(With inputs from agencies)