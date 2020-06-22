COVID 19: UK to begin trials of 'no-swab' self-test kits

As the cases are rising and the economies are reopening, the UK is doing all it can to be prepared for any possible second wave of cases.

In order to stay fully prepared, Southampton University is now ready to test a new "no swab" saliva coronavirus test. This test will allow people to collect their own sample at home, instead of relying at the government.

The participants of the trial will simply have the test done by spitting into a pot, which will be much easier and less painful than the usual swab testing.

While the tests are designed to find out if the person is infected by coronavirus, it will also be able to spot asymptomatic people too, and can avoid passing on of the infection.

The test will be on trial for four weeks. Around 14,000 heathcare workers and their family members (or the people they live with) will be taking part in the trial.

The testing kits will be sent to their houses. The participants will provide weekly saliva samples, which will be collected by trial team staff for lab testing.

"Saliva testing could potentially make it easier for people to take coronavirus tests at home, without having to use swabs. This trial will also help us learn if routine, at-home testing could pick up cases of the virus earlier," said Matt Hancock, Health Secretary, in an interview.

This test is being assumed to be easier and faster than the usual polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. If this test is successful, people will be able to test, and receive the results while staying at home and within an hour. This will help in containing the spread of the virus.