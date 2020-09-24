Cosmonauts say not ready to try Russia’s virus vaccine

Russian cosmonauts set to blast off for the International Space Station said on Thursday it was too early to get a coronavirus vaccine touted by President Vladimir Putin.

“I’d personally say that I would not get vaccinated because I tread very carefully on this issue,” said Sergei Ryzhikov, the 46-year-old leader of the next expedition to the ISS in October.

The space mission of the next crew to the International Space Station (ISS), which will leave for the ISS aboard the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft from the Baikonur cosmodrome in October, will last 177 days, Russian Cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, the head of the crew, said on Thursday, though Roscosmos has said that the mission will last 186 days.

"According to the current plan, the duration of our expedition is 177 days. We are expected to return back [on Earth] on April 9 next year if nothing changes," Ryzhikov said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, More than 60 percent of Russian citizens are not ready to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus to be able to go abroad if vaccination becomes a mandatory condition for travel, according to the results of a recent poll by the travel service website, Tutu.ru.

(With inputs from agencies)