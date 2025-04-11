A 97-year-old Colorado woman was found dead out in the snow after being reported missing by family members. She died of hypothermia, but the case is now being investigated as homicide. Corrye Brewer is believed to have been deliberately left out in the cold without any amenities by a family member, the coroner's report said. Consequently, she froze to death.

Investigating officers said that Brewer suffered from a cognitive impairment and was on medication. She was last seen around 1 pm on Jan 24, in Peyton, according to a statement from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The family filed a missing person complaint the next day.

The National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc. announced on Jan 27 that Brewer's dead body had been discovered. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said that Brewer was found outside an abandoned house. An autopsy was conducted, and the reason of death was cited as hypothermia.

El Paso County Coroner’s Office has released Brewer's autopsy report and ruled her death homicide, Fox 21 and CBS News reported.

The autopsy report blames a family member for Brewer's death. Someone left her outside the house on Jan 24 in the cold. She had no way to protect herself, no personal belongings on her and no means to find a shelter.

According to the report, temperatures dropped to 16 degrees Fahrenheit (-9 degrees Celsius), and it started to snow. The conditions weren't healthy for a living being to be outside without proper protection.

Brewer's grandson spoke to CBS News and said, "Somebody needs to be held accountable."

The case is under investigation, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said the district attorney would review the case.