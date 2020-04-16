Coronavirus: US to thank and honour its transportation employees by sounding horns

In the United States, the train horns will be put to a better use on Thursday.

At 3 pm, trains across the US will sound their horns to honour the transportation employees who are considered essential workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Amtrak trains, along with regional partner trains across the US, plan to give two blasts of their horns in a toot to transportation workers, as well as health care workers, first-responders, child care workers, grocery store employees and other workers providing essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Every hero deserves to be recognised and thanked for their courage, selflessness and the help they are providing to this country during this time," Stephen Gardner, Amtrak's chief operating and commercial officer, said in a statement.

COVID-19 has now infected 20,62,485 people worldwide and 1,36,908 people have been killed due to this pandemic.

In US alone, 28,326 deaths have so far been recorded. Of these, 2,569 were reported in the last 24 hours.