Coronavirus: Tokyo witnesses highest surge of daily cases in two months

Tokyo reported 107 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, making it the highest single-day tally in two months. According to Japan's chief cabinet secretary, there is no need to re-impose a state of emergency in the country.

Also read: Hong Kong loses two spots to become world's sixth-costliest city

The Japanese capital consists a massive population of 14 million, and initially tried to keep the number of daily cases below 20, but as the emergency was lifted the cases rose to 50 over the last week.

According to Tokyo's governor, Yuriko Koike, around 70 per cent of the cases were reported among the people in their 20s and 30s.

"It's unpleasant that it is increasing somewhat. I'd like to ask all Tokyo residents and everyone at businesses for their cooperation to prevent that," she said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters he didn't think there was a need for a fresh state of emergency.

"We'll continue to pay attention to the infection situation in the area with a sense of urgency, and work to both prevent spreading of infection and support economic activity," he said.

Japan has around 19,000 cases along with 976 deaths, the rate of infection in the country is lower than others.

More than 10.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and over 515,00​0 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

(Inputs from Reuters)